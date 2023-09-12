AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Purchased by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,221 shares during the quarter. AXT comprises about 1.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 2.39% of AXT worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 2,349.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AXTI shares. TheStreet cut AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

AXT Stock Performance

AXT stock remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.01. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

