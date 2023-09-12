B. Riley Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $18.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Zumiez Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 million, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Zumiez’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

