B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AOUT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.35.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.
See Also
