B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

