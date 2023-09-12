B. Riley Trims Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price to $17.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPI. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

