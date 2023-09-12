Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.50 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BADFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.