Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.50 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

