Bakkavor Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.91 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bakkavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 99.98 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 126.53 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.21. The company has a market capitalization of £579.31 million, a PE ratio of 5,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
