Bank of America Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $24.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

