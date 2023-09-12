BankGuam Holding (BKGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 50.00 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $200.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,403.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BankGuam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGM remained flat at $14.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. BankGuam has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,431.91.

BankGuam Company Profile

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate of deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

