BankGuam Holding (BKGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 50.00 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $200.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1,403.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BankGuam Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKGM remained flat at $14.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. BankGuam has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,431.91.
BankGuam Company Profile
