Barclays Initiates Coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALFVY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.50.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
