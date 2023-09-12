Barclays Raises Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

