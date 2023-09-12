Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,375 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $4,921,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 106.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,680,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,414 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 49.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,130,673 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 707,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -401.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

