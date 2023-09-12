BayCom Corp (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,915. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BayCom by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BayCom by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

