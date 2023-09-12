Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.27.

TSE BTE opened at C$5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.64. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.15.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$598.76 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 43.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.9262295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. 20.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

