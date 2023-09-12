BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.25.

BGNE traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $205.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,689. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.81. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total transaction of $56,858,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,680,745,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 273,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.72, for a total transaction of $56,858,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,888,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,680,745,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,337 shares of company stock worth $58,102,731. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

