Benchmark Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Benchmark restated their overweight rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGY. Wedbush upped their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $2.17 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.