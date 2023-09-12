B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.77

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 142860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $784.37 million, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -262.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in B&G Foods by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 88,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 220,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.