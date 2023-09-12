Bio-Techne’s (TECH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.68. 154,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,894. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

