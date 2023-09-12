Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,627 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $74,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Biogen by 365.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after buying an additional 188,012 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 59,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,177. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.39. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $194.45 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

