Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $26,170.71 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $26,170.71 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $509.89 billion and $17.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00750694 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00115756 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015239 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,483,418 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.