Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $10.41

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.97. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 5,591 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

