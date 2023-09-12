Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 448,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,616,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Bitfarms Stock Up 11.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$67,074.00. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

