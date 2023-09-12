BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.13 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $369.43 million and $18.13 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000039 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $16,876,517.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

