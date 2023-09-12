BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,156,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,242 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $77,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

BL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. 105,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

