BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 343,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 70.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

