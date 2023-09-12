BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 95,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,713. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,583,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,197,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,187,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,112.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
