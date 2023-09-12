BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 95,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,713. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,583,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,197,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,187,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,112.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

