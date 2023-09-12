BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.10 on Tuesday, reaching 14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 621,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.07. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

