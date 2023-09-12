BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 27,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.