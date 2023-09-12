BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 27,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

