BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 50,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,190. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock Municipal Income Fund news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.