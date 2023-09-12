BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 50,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,190. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Municipal Income Fund news, insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $168,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

