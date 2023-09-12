BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,409. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

