BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.