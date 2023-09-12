BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MPA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 37,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $508,588.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,581,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,273,681.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 149,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,303. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

