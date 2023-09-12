BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

NYSE MPA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 37,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $508,588.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,581,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,273,681.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 149,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,303. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

