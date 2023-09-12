BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 2nd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Tuesday. 10,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.