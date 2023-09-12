BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $35.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $311,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $284,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $256,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
