Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXSL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $290.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.36 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 99.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 773.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 79,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 374,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 204,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 83,085 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

