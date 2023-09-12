BlueArk (BRK) One Day Volume Reaches $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,209.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00753469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00116461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015366 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

