BMO Capital Markets Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.27.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boralex

Boralex Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE BLX opened at C$32.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$29.75 and a 12-month high of C$47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1371285 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.