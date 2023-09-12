BMO Capital Markets Cuts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.45.

BRP stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BRP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BRP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

