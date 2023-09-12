BMO Capital Markets Lowers Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$15.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

