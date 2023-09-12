BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BHKLY opened at $56.40 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.