Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Boyd Gaming has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,575,000 after purchasing an additional 198,916 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.