Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Boyd Gaming has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,575,000 after purchasing an additional 198,916 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

