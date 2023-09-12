BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Purchases 73 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £377.41 ($472.29).

On Monday, July 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56).

BP stock remained flat at GBX 517.30 ($6.47) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,075,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 421.10 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 2,784.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.13) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.01)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 610.11 ($7.63).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

