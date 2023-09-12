Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Trading Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BRZE opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Braze by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $840,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.