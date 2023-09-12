Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Braze by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Braze by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

