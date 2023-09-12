Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Broadcom by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $859.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $875.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.01. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

