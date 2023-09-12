Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

