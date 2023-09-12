Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $506.71

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $506.71.
ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx
argenx Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of ARGX opened at $524.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than argenx
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.