Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $506.71

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $506.71.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,901.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after buying an additional 129,396 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $524.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

