Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $2,750.00

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.91) to GBX 2,600 ($32.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.3 %

Bunzl Company Profile

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

