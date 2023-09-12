Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $7.30

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

