Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $29.06

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,656,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,733,000 after buying an additional 374,987 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

