Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $33.63

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,176. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

